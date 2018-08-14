After Almost Losing a Leg, Marc Ranaudo Returns for ESU

East Stroudsburg red-shirt senior defensive tackle Marc Ranaudo is back with East Stroudsburg after an infection almost cost him his leg last season. With Denny Douds returning for his 45th season, Ranaudo and the Warriors open the season on Thursday, August 30th at Ferris State.
