Williamsport Millionaires Hold First Full-Pads Practice of Season at Midnight

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- It was a first for our area, a high school football team suited up and hit the field as the clock struck midnight.

According to state regulations, Monday, August 13, is the first day high school football teams can practice in full pads.

The Williamsport Area Millionaires didn't waste a second. Right at midnight, the first possible moment, the team took to the field for practice.

"It just feels great, you know. This has never been done around here before so it feels great to be the first ones to try it," said Running Back Treyson Potts.

"I'm running on zero hours of sleep right now, so I was so excited for this," explained Quarterback Joe Fagnano.

The players, coaches, and staff weren't the only ones here at midnight.

A handful of parents, students, and friends watched the action from the stands.

Parent Leann Ritter said, ""I think it's awesome. The boys are so excited. I think it's great, a good way to start the season."

"At first, I thought you got to be kidding me. I thought it was a little crazy," added parent Deb Bernocco.

Head coach Charles Crews says the early practice isn't designed to send a message to opponents, but he does want everyone to know the Millionaires are serious about improving on last year's seven and four record.

The head coach says he's confident they can do better this year.

The first game is on August 24 when the Central Mountain Wildcats visit Williamsport area.