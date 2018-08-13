Talkback 16: Highway Shootout, Political Ads

Posted 6:21 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 05:06PM, August 13, 2018

Topics in this edition of Talkback 16 include the release of dash-cam video of a highway shootout in Northampton County, political ads, and disbelief over a call that aired last week.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s