New Greenhouses at Dunmore Elementary

DUNMORE, Pa. -- Two greenhouses were built outside Dunmore Elementary Center thanks to a grant the district received a few years ago.

"I think it's great because we need to understand that we grow local and that we can go global and understand that if we sustain this type of a greenhouse, we can use it as an education project for students to learn wellness, good health, make their own food, and the kids really enjoy coming and being a part of it," said Margaret Hart, assistant principal.

Students aren't the only ones benefiting from the greenhouses.

The Dunmore community is invited to stop by and pick fresh vegetables for free.

Organizers recommend stopping by on Saturday mornings because a gardening expert will be there to help.