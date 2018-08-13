More Flash Flooding in Watsontown

Posted 7:33 am, August 13, 2018

WATSONTOWN, Pa. -- There's another round of flash flooding plaguing parts of northeast and central Pennsylvania.

Parts of the Watsontown area are under water Monday morning.

In Delaware Township, water was seen pouring over the roadway.

Police and fire crews were knocking on doors starting around 4 a.m. Monday in Watsontown warning people near streams and creeks to get out.

They were taken to the Warrior Run Fire Department for safety as the waters continued to rise.

The storms have stopped for now, but there may be more on the way on Monday.

