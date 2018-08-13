× In Your Neighborhood

Pig Roast and Motorcycle Run

The American Legion Riders Post 922 will host their yearly pig roast and motorcycle run, Saturday, August 18th in Monroe County. The motorcycle run begins at 9 a.m with the pig roast at 1 p.m. on Spruce Cabin Road in Cresco. Come on out and enjoy live music, 50/50, door prizes, a bounce house and more. The cost for admission is $20. Kids 12 and under are free. Proceeds benefit the Valor Clinic Foundation.

All You Can Eat Breakfast

The L & L Fire Company will host an All You Can Eat Breakfast in Carbon County, Sunday, August 19. Come on out to South Lehigh Gorge Drive in Weatherly and enjoy scrambled eggs, toast, bacon, sausage, home fires and a variety of drinks. Breakfast begins at 8 a.m. and is open to the public. It costs $8 for adults, children 5-12 years old are $4 and kids under 5 are free.