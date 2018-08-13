High-Rise Fire in Williamsport

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. -- A high-rise fire sent three people to the hospital in Williamsport.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. Monday at the Hepburn Highrise on West Edwin Street.

Several residents had to be helped out of the building. Three were taken to the hospital for breathing in smoke.

"Luckily we all know the ones that can't get out of their apartments. We tell them to stay. The firemen themselves carry them down. Anyone left in the stairwell, they come in and haul them out. They're awesome. The firemen are awesome," said Beckie Eiswerth of Williamsport.

According to officials, the fire got its start in the kitchen of a seventh-floor apartment and has been ruled an accident.