Helping Children Heal Through Art

MOOSIC, Pa. -- A summer camp this week in Lackawanna County is helping children heal through the use of art.

Camp Healing Hearts is underway in Moosic.

Hospice of the Sacred Heart Center for Education is offering the five-day camp for children who have lost a loved one.

We spoke with a counselor this year who was a camper last year.

"It only helps so much to talk to your friends because they love you and they can help you, but they don't know exactly what you're going through. So I think it's really helpful to come and see other kids going through similar situations, so they were able to connect and help you with that," said Kylie Patrick of Clarks Summit.

The artwork created at Camp Healing Hearts will be on display this Friday at the Scranton Cultural Center.