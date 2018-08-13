Flooding Closes Roads along Fishing Creek in Columbia County

ORANGEVILLE, Pa. — Officials in Columbia County are warning people in the west end of Bloomsburg to get ready to leave their homes at a moment’s notice because Fishing Creek has been known to flood quickly. Some people in the Orangeville area are already leaving.

Water came through the Orangeville area of Columbia County fast and furious on Monday. Homes along Fishing Creek were cut off and some people had to be rescued.

“Quite nervous,” said Ed Weatherill. “I guess everything is up here so as long as the house stays up here I guess we’ll be OK.”

This is the third time Ed Weatherill’s house has flooded but he tells Newswatch 16 this is the fastest it’s happened.

“Oh, it came like two feet in ten minutes. Most of it came from Benton and it just steadily rose.”

As fast as the water rose, roads closed.

“We’re here to pick up day care kids this morning and that’s not going to happen, I don’t think, for a while,” Jim Powluf said.

Jim Powluf’s grandchildren are at a day care center in the Stillwater area. Since the roads are closed, he can’t get to them.

“There’s probably three, four feet of water. You don’t want to attempt that at this time. And it’s closed, all the other back roads are closed so we’re kind of here just waiting it out.”

Despite the roads being closed, some people still tried to flee the floodwaters, got stuck, and needed to be rescued.

Rescue crews from all over central Pennsylvania were called in, some by boat and some by air. Some folks tell Newswatch 16 all they can do is hope for the best.

“What are you going to do? It’s up to the Good Lord. Good Lord willing and the creek don’t rise,” said Weatherill.

