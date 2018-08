Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OLD FORGE, Pa. -- Several communities across our area remain under flash flooding warnings including some in Lackawanna County.

Rain fell for most of the day in Old Forge, leaving roads looking more like rivers and filling several basements with water.

The Lackawanna River is expected to crest at 12 feet in Old Forge. Flood stage begins at 11 feet.

Flood Warning for Lackawanna River at Old Forge. Forecast to rise to 12.1'. At 13' - business and homes on both sides of the river are affected. #WNEP #WNEPweather #PA #PAwx #Flood pic.twitter.com/DzimFblTSi — John Hickey (@JohnWNEP) August 14, 2018