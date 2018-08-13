Flash Floods Rip through Benton as Fishing Creek Rises

Posted 12:16 pm, August 13, 2018, by

BENTON, Pa. -- Heavy rain caused Fishing Creek in Columbia County to spill out of its banks Monday, causing flooding in Benton and other areas nearby.

See the latest list of road closures here.

For latest weather forecast, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

2 comments