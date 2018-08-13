Flash Flooding in Scranton

Posted 11:25 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 11:21PM, August 13, 2018

SCRANTON, Pa. -- As the heavy rains moved east across our area, the flooding issues have moved east as well.

The city of Scranton was affected Monday evening.

Interstate 81 north near the River Street exit looked like a river as rushing water poured down from East Mountain and onto the highway below.

The water covered the entire road in some spots, making it slow going for drivers on the interstate.

Video from a viewer showed a roaring Roaring Brook along Ricther Avenue. The water spilled out of its banks onto the road and onto the East Scranton Little League fields.

Crews closed floodgates at several spots along the Lackawanna River, including Albright Avenue.

