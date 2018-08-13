Flash Flooding Hits Pottsville, Other Areas in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Intersection of Progress Avenue and Norwegian Street in Pottsville looks like an overflowed creek @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/qLY2nR6HnJ — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) August 13, 2018

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- It's another day of watching creeks and low-lying areas as more rain hammers our area. Several inches of rain is expected in some spots, including Schuylkill County.

Several people have been evacuated from their homes along Coal Street in Port Carbon, Schuylkill County @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/iIDKB3Rbis — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) August 13, 2018

Some homes in the Port Carbon area were evacuated as water came up.

Rescue crews were out in rafts picking up people.

The road near the state prison in Schuylkill County was covered by water Monday morning.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

See the latest list of road closures here.

For latest weather forecast, click here.