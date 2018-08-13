Flash Flooding Hits Pottsville, Other Areas in Schuylkill County

Posted 12:28 pm, August 13, 2018, by , Updated at 12:29PM, August 13, 2018

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- It's another day of watching creeks and low-lying areas as more rain hammers our area. Several inches of rain is expected in some spots, including Schuylkill County.

Some homes in the Port Carbon area were evacuated as water came up.

Rescue crews were out in rafts picking up people.

The road near the state prison in Schuylkill County was covered by water Monday morning.

See the latest list of road closures here.

For latest weather forecast, click here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment