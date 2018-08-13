Flash Flooding Hits Pottsville, Other Areas in Schuylkill County

POTTSVILLE, Pa. -- It's another day of watching creeks and low-lying areas as more rain hammers our area. Several inches of rain is expected in some spots, including Schuylkill County.
Some homes in the Port Carbon area were evacuated as water came up.
Rescue crews were out in rafts picking up people.
The road near the state prison in Schuylkill County was covered by water Monday morning.
skookamania
not being able to enter port carbon or frackville might be a good thing. strange places. anyone know the status of the crap creek in girardville?