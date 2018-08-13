Another Round of Flash Flooding in Tremont

TREMONT, Pa. -- Residents of Tremont in Schuylkill County watched the water rise Monday morning.

Basements, driveways, and side streets flooded as water rolled through the borough again.

This is the third time water ran through the streets in Tremont this summer.

Rescue crews were out in rafts picking up people.

1 Comment

  • skookamania

    I truly dont think relocation packages for the skook will be in high demand ? Between constant flooding, odd government structure, closed malls, blight, drugs and Pedo street roamers and priests. Who in their right mind would would wanna live here? Oh wait I still do. #badadvise

