Another Round of Flash Flooding in Tremont

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLOOD: Tremont hit hard *again* by flash flooding. This is the scene on Spring Street. Homes flooded this morning for a 3rd time in a month. You can see despair in folks’ eyes as this weather pattern doesn’t seem to want to let up. @WNEP @WNEPWeather pic.twitter.com/phHP33Crj6 — Jim Hamill (@JimHamill) August 13, 2018

TREMONT, Pa. -- Residents of Tremont in Schuylkill County watched the water rise Monday morning.

Basements, driveways, and side streets flooded as water rolled through the borough again.

This is the third time water ran through the streets in Tremont this summer.

Rescue crews were out in rafts picking up people.

See the latest list of road closures here.

For latest weather forecast, click here.