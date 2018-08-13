Another Round of Flash Flooding in Tremont

TREMONT, Pa. -- Residents of Tremont in Schuylkill County watched the water rise Monday morning.
Basements, driveways, and side streets flooded as water rolled through the borough again.
This is the third time water ran through the streets in Tremont this summer.
Rescue crews were out in rafts picking up people.
