Vehicle Crashes into Home in Exeter

Posted 6:10 pm, August 12, 2018, by , Updated at 05:11PM, August 12, 2018

EXETER, Pa. -- A car crashed into a house early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 2 p.m. along the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

Officials say the driver ran off the road, struck a utility pole, and then crashed into a porch. The home is believed to be vacant and no one was injured.

The woman who was driving was taken to be tested for driving under the influence.

1 Comment