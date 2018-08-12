Vehicle Crashes into Home in Exeter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

EXETER, Pa. -- A car crashed into a house early Sunday morning in Luzerne County.

It happened around 2 p.m. along the 1200 block of Wyoming Avenue in Exeter.

Officials say the driver ran off the road, struck a utility pole, and then crashed into a porch. The home is believed to be vacant and no one was injured.

The woman who was driving was taken to be tested for driving under the influence.