Scranton Shamrocks Hold Open Tryouts

Posted 6:41 pm, August 12, 2018, by

Getting ready for their first official season in the ABA, the Scranton Shamrocks held the first of three open tryouts on Sunday at the Riverfront in Scranton. The Shamrocks played an abbreviated, exhibition season last year. The next two tryouts are on September 16th and October 14th, both a 2:00 PM at the Riverfront.

