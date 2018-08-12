One Child Dead, Another Hospitalized; Investigation Underway in Scranton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- A 1-year-old child is dead. Another young child is in the hospital. Police in Scranton tell Newswatch 16 the children were found inside a home in the city's west side.

Police found those children in a home on Rundle Street near the Taylor borough line.

One of the children is dead. The other remains in the hospital. Officials have not released many details.

Police were called to the home around 9 a.m. Sunday. The child who died is around 20 months old. Police say the child in the hospital is about 8 months old.

Neighbors said both children appeared to have trouble breathing.

Police say there were no signs of trauma on the 1 year old who died.

Investigators are waiting on the results of an autopsy to see what caused the child's death. Until then, they are treating the investigation as suspicious.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.