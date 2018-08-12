Motorcycle Ride Remembers Scranton Firefighter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- Bikers took to the streets in Lackawanna County in memory of a Scranton firefighter who was killed in the line of duty 10 years ago.

The fourth annual Never Forgotten Ride kicked off at the Scranton Cultural Center on North Washington Avenue in Scranton on Sunday with an estimated 300 bikers.

The ride is held in memory of Scranton Fire Captain James Robeson, who was electrocuted while fighting a fire on Ash Street back in 2008.

The money raised at the ride goes to a fund that will benefit first responders in times of need.

"Me personally, being a police officer myself, and seeing some other fellow first responders in need, it shows the community's support how they actually really do care about us. It's really comforting, and you get a little teary over it," said Scranton Police Cpl. Richard Bachman.

The ride ended at Thirst T's Bar and Grill in Olyphant with food, drinks, and music for the participants.