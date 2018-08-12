Firefighters Celebrate Community Day in Moosic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MOOSIC, Pa. -- Despite the clouds, the rain held off Sunday afternoon for a celebration in Lackawanna County.

The Greenwood Fire Company in Moosic held its Community Day event.

Firefighters paraded through the borough waving to the people they serve.

The parade ended at the fire station on Birney Avenue where the fire company showed off its newest equipment.

"This is a nice way to get the community back together, see the equipment, see the firefighters, and meet everybody. It's a nice day," said Bob Quinlan of Taylor.

Firefighters say the yearly event brings them closer together with their community.