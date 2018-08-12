Blood Drive in Memory of Local Attorney

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People came together in Pittston Sunday morning with the hope of saving a life.

A blood drive was held in memory of a young attorney who passed away from cancer.

Brian Musto, 28, lost his four-year battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma but was able to continue doing the things he loved until the end because of donated blood.

"In his memory, we decided to hold these to replenish not only what Brian received, but there is such a need for it and there are so many people in the area that can use it," said Alice Musto, Brian's mother.

If you would like to make a donation, visit lifesourcepa.org and click on “Make an Appointment."