Blood Drive in Memory of Local Attorney

Posted 6:25 pm, August 12, 2018, by

PITTSTON, Pa. -- People came together in Pittston Sunday morning with the hope of saving a life.

A blood drive was held in memory of a young attorney who passed away from cancer.

Brian Musto, 28, lost his four-year battle with Hodgkin's lymphoma but was able to continue doing the things he loved until the end because of donated blood.

"In his memory, we decided to hold these to replenish not only what Brian received, but there is such a need for it and there are so many people in the area that can use it," said Alice Musto, Brian's mother.

If you would like to make a donation, visit lifesourcepa.org and click on “Make an Appointment."

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s