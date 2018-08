Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- This weekend marked the 65th annual St. Jude Parish Picnic in Mountain Top.

The event features local and international foods along with a new addition to the menu this year: husk-steamed corn.

"We were going to come yesterday, but in Berwick it rained all day, so we figured it was raining here, but we had to come at least once so we came this afternoon," Lisa Popko of Berwick said.

The picnic wraps up Sunday night at 9 p.m.