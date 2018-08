Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The wet weather kept some water skiers on dry land in Lackawanna County.

That didn't stop them from having fun though.

Individual Abilities in Motion is a group that allows people who use wheelchairs to take part in sports and outdoor activities. They were supposed to go waterskiing on Chapman Lake on Saturday.

Downpours kept them off the water, so they had a barbecue instead.

The water skiers were able to enjoy some time on Chapman Lake on Friday.