Tunkhannock Comes Up Big Over Washington 12-2

PORTLAND -- As Little League Baseball teams continue to qualify for the World Series in Williamsport, the girls are already wrapping up pool play at their World Series in Oregon, and our local team from Tunkhannock continues to impress.

The girls from Tunkhannock representing the East took on the West team from Kirkland, Washington Saturday morning. The girls from Pennsylvania scored early and often.

Watch Highlights of Tunkhannock's 12-2 win here.

Top of the first, Kaya Hannon hits an RBI single to bring home Ella McNeff. Later in the inning, Cali Wisnosky finds a hole in shallow left, and a run scores. In all, three runs scored in the first inning.

Wisnosky was far from done. In the top of the fourth, with two runners on base, both scored on a triple from Wisnosky. She went 4-for-4, with four RBIs and a run scored.

Tunkhannock wins big 12-2. They finished pool play 3-1 and clinched the top seed in Pool A. They're off Sunday and play the 4th seed out of Pool B Monday night 7 p.m. Pacific time. That's 10 p.m. Eastern time.