WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. — A teen is dead after a crash in Williamsport.

Police say Jessica Hooper, 18, ran a red light at the intersection of West Fourth and Rose streets around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the Williamsport Sun-Gazette reports.

Hooper’s vehicle was hit by another vehicle.

Police say Hooper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from her vehicle.