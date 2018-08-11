Heavy Rain Overflows Creeks in Wayne County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCOTT TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- The heavy rain closed roads and flooded basements in a Wayne County community where summers are usually quiet and uneventful.

A rising Balls Creek did enough damage that some in the community of Starlight face a busy clean up.

The rain turned one road into a three-foot deep river and lifted a cabin off its foundation.

Those living in that part of Wayne County are worried what more rain can mean for them.

Diane and Bob Schield has seen the damage of the flooding to their home in Scott Township firsthand.

"Come evening I went into the house and I thought the house was crashing," Diane Schield said.

Diane Schield tells Newswatch 16 one of the sheds in the backyard was carried away by the flood waters and crashed into their house.

The couple also pointed out a cabin next door to their house that had been lifted off its foundation.

"This has been happening for a long time, but this is the worst. It was bad in 2006, but this one is the worst."

Phillip Green lives right next to the creek, but the rushing flood waters stopped short of his home.

"You get kind of used to it. You pick up what you gotta pick up, so it just started coming up. I just stayed right here," said Green.

The Shields have lived in northern Wayne County for 30 years. They are hoping the rain stops soon and that township officials do something to stop flooding in the future.

"I don't know how much more I can take," said Diane Schield.

"It needs to be fixed, and they have to build it back to where it was," added Bob Schield.

While people living in Starlight cope with the flooding, many remain nervous. The ground is saturated, and more rain is in the forecast.