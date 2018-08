Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON, Pa. -- There was a little something for everyone at Nay Aug Park in Scranton on Saturday.

If you were hungry, there was a food festival complete with food trucks and a pie-eating contest.

You could even take home a furry friend. St. Cats and Dogs of Nay Aug Zoo had an all-day adoption drive.

The Scranton food festival continues Sunday starting at 10 a.m.