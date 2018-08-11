Corrections Officer Remembered with Run for Heroes

Posted 7:17 pm, August 11, 2018, by , Updated at 05:55PM, August 11, 2018

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. -- Runners and walkers got their shoes muddy at Kirby Park in Wilkes-Barre as they tackled three miles to honor a corrections officer in Luzerne County.

Correctional Officer Kris Moules was killed two years ago at the Luzerne County jail when he got into an altercation with an inmate on the fifth floor. Both slammed through a closed elevator door and fell to their deaths.

On Saturday, the Kris Moules Memorial Walk and Run for Heroes raised $4,000.

The money will fund programs supporting law enforcement and youth mentor programs in sports.

