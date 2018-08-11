Boat Show on Harveys Lake

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARVEYS LAKE, Pa. -- A little rain was no problem for a bunch of boats in Luzerne County.

Classics and antiques filled Harveys Lake for the annual August Antique and Classic Boat Show on Saturday.

Boaters tell Newswatch 16 they couldn't miss the annual event.

"It's a lot of fun. You have a lot of old friends to meet with together once a year, share some stories, and work on the boats. It's fun to take them out as well," said Walt Weir of Harveys Lake.

This is the 28th year for the annual boat show put on by the Northeastern Pennsylvania Chapter of the Antique and Classic Boat Society.