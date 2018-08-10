Young Man Hit by Car in Plymouth, Driver Takes Off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A young man hit by a car in a hit and run in Luzerne County.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on East Main Street in Plymouth.

Police aren't saying much right now.

Officers were called here for a person hit by a car. The driver took off.

Neighbors tell us the victim is a teen male, and they believe the male driver is from this area.

Officials were searching for that man.

There is no word on whether police have found the driver or on the victim's condition.