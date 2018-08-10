Young Man Hit by Car in Plymouth, Driver Takes Off

Posted 5:22 am, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:01AM, August 10, 2018

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A young man hit by a car in a hit and run in Luzerne County.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on East Main Street in Plymouth.

Police aren't saying much right now.

Officers were called here for a person hit by a car. The driver took off.

Neighbors tell us the victim is a teen male, and they believe the male driver is from this area.

Officials were searching for that man.

There is no word on whether police have found the driver or on the victim's condition.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment