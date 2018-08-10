× Tunkhannock Softball Team Gets Mercy Rule Win, 17-0, Over Prague

PORTLAND, Oregon — The wins keep coming for a softball team from Wyoming County.

The Tunkhannock All-Star Team beat the girls from the Czech Republic Thursday night.

The girls from Tunkhannock scored 17 runs in the first two innings of the game and the mercy rule was brought an end to things in the third.

The team from Wyoming County takes on the team representing the Southeast Friday at 7 p.m. in Portland, Oregon.

You can catch it on ESPN’s streaming service, ESPN+.