SCRANTON, Pa. -- A homeowner in Scranton pleaded guilty to third degree murder and arson for a fire that killed his brother.

Diomedes Ceballos admitted arranging to have his brother burn down his house on 12th Avenue for insurance money and promising him a $5,000 cut.

Ceballos' brother was badly burned while setting the fire in 2015 and died from his injuries the next day.