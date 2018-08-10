× Recess Ready in Carbon County

NESQUEHONING, Pa. — Between digging post holes, assembling slides and putting together buddy benches, volunteers building a playground at Panther Valley Elementary School had their hands full.

The school’s principal says the construction marks the end of a 14 month fundraising project.

All to get the students who attend this school in Nesquehoning, get something new for recess

“We wanted to give them the opportunities to have the same opportunities we had when we were younger playing on jungle gyms, equipment, making those memories during elementary school,” said Principal Robert Palazzo.

Palazzo says the school received a $15,000 grant for the playground and then fundraised to reach the more than $50,000 needed for the project

“We probably got about $20,000 from other local businesses donated and then the rest of the money was raised through the children and the families,” said Palazzo.

But the principal failed to mention how he motivated the children and their families.

“Mr. Palazzo said that he would eat bugs if we raised $5,000 each fundraiser, so the first one he did eat bugs,” said Bertha Shreffler.

Volunteers tell Newswatch 16 the next steps are to assemble the pieces, cement them into these holes and then cover it with mulch and stone.

Frank Ingrassia’s children are students in the district. His construction company volunteered to help build the playground.

“It was long overdue, I’ve been watching these kids play in the grass and the rock parking lot for a while so when the school approached me I was happy to oblige,” said Ingrassia.

A ribbon cutting for the new playground is scheduled later this month. It will be ready for recess when school starts on August 27.