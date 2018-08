× Police: Man Threatened Two Women with a Handgun

ELKLAND, Pa. — A man from Tioga County is facing charges after allegedly threatening two people with a handgun.

Police say James Johnson, 25 of Elkland, threatened two females, 19 and 51, with the gun during a domestic dispute.

According to police, after searching Johnson’s home they found the gun used during the fight as well as drug paraphernalia.

Johnson is charged with terrorist threats and simple assault in Tioga County.