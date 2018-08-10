Police: Hit and Run Driver Arrested at His Home in Edwardsville

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PLYMOUTH, Pa. -- A young man was hit by a car in a hit-and-run in Luzerne County.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Friday on East Main Street in Plymouth.

Kenneth Hunter, 39, of Edwardsville was arraigned at the magistrate's office in Nanticoke around noon on Friday.

Police say after the crash in Plymouth, they found him at his house in Edwardsville.

According to cops, Hunter was driving his girlfriend back to her home on East Main Street in Plymouth around 1 a.m. when they began to fight.

Court papers say Hunter refused to let his girlfriend out of the car but she was able to jump out.

After that, the papers say, Hunter then turned the car around and headed toward a crowd of people. That's when he struck Wayne Coine, 19.

We are still working to learn the condition of Coine.

Hunter is in the Luzerne County jail under $100,000 bond.