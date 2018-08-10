On the Run: Is Shawn Christy Heading Home?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBURG, Ky. -- Shawn Christy is one of the most wanted men in America and he may be headed back home to Schuylkill County.

The man from McAdoo is wanted for making threats against the Northumberland County District Attorney and President Trump.

In the past, he has been locked up for stalking then-Alaskan Governor Sarah Palin.

Officials have been searching for Christy since June.

"He feels law enforcement has been leaning on him because Sarah Palin is Donald Trump's best friend," his father Craig Christy said, back in June.

Now, federal officials say Christy has struck again. He is accused of stealing a dark green Jeep from Greensburg, Kentucky recently.

It had U.S. Postal Service magnets on the side.

Federal agents tell Newswatch 16 they are prepared for the possibility Christy may be heading home to Schuylkill County.

After all, they say, he's done it before. After posting threats online, officials say Christy took off.

Agents say he hung around the Schuylkill County area, stealing a truck from his former employer, and taking it to the New York/Canadian border.

From there, they say he stole another truck, abandoned it near Clarks Summit, broke into the Scranton School for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing Children to steal food.

Christy is also suspected of breaking into a relatives home in Luzerne County to steal guns, then stealing a school van.

That vehicle was found in West Virginia.

Christy was caught on camera breaking into a home in Kentucky, belonging to Sarah Palin's former son-in-law.

It was in Kentucky that the FBI says he stole this latest truck.

"We're not going to stop until we bring him into custody," said Deputy U.S. Marshal Robert Clark back in July.

Federal agents say Shawn Christy has stolen weapons during his crime spree and should be considered armed and dangerous.