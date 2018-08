Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. -- Several months after a woman was raped in Luzerne County, a man has been arrested and charged for the crime.

Police say Franklyn Drayton of Wilkes-Barre grabbed a woman after she left a convenience store in Hanover Township in March.

Drayton then allegedly pulled her into an alley where he beat, raped and robbed her.