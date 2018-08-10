× Gertrude Hawk’s Next Chapter

THROOP, Pa. — A woman’s name now makes a big statement. Affixed on a brand new building on Keystone Industrial Park Road in Throop.

A facility that woman never would have imagined.

“That if Gertrude could come back today, she would just be amazed at what has come from her endeavor from a very very tiny start, difficult start, she would be overwhelmed,” said Louise Hawk, Gertrude Hawk’s daughter-in-law.

Louise hawk, at 92 years old, has seen the most of Gertrude Hawk’s legacy. The chocolate company with her name is now more than 80 years old.

Friday, her family cut the ribbon on a new facility and unveiled Gertrude’s official portrait of her in her 30’s in front of the family home in Dunmore where the company first started.

“We’re making a statement here, we’re here to stay, we’re part of this community, I’m a native I’ve spent my whole life here, my parents did, my grandparents did and I think that’s really the statement today,” said Dave Hawk.

Gertrude Hawk sold its ingredients division and its old plant last year. It moved the new plant across the street and added a new addition.

The company admits the transition was tough but workers are in the throes of Halloween and Christmas production already.

Newswatch 16 watched as pumpkin Smidgens were rolled out.

To further ensure the company’s future, the Hawk family passed an important responsibility onto Gertrude’s great great granddaughter, 11-year-old Julia.

So, he’s placing a time capsule on that corner stone and in 50 years I have to go there and take it up and kind of reveal it almost again,” said Julia.

Julia will be 61 then but she’s sure she’ll be here and so will the chocolate.

“It seems like a very long way to go, but I’m sure I’ll remember,” Julia said.

Remembering to ensure Gertrude Hawk’s name is never forgotten.