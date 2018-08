× Fundraiser to Support Group that Sponsors After-School Programs

SCRANTON, Pa. — A fundraiser was held Friday in Scranton for a group that sponsors after-school problems for at risk kids.

Friday night folks got together to support PATH, PA Treatment and Healing.

PATH organized the fundraiser at the Backyard Ale House in the Electric City’s downtown.

All proceeds will help the group purchase art supplies and other goods for the kids in Lackawanna County.