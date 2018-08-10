Former WNEP Reporter Arrested in Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OHIO -- Former WNEP-TV reporter Jim Renick is back behind bars, charged with obstruction of justice after he was arrested at a boys swim meet in Ohio.

Parents called police after they saw the convicted sex offender taking pictures of the boys in a restricted area.

Investigators say he has been spotted at other swim meets in Ohio and found more than 500 pictures of children at Renick's home.

In the 90's, Renick served prison time for molesting boys in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.