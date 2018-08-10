Former WNEP Reporter Arrested in Ohio

Posted 4:26 pm, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 04:25PM, August 10, 2018

OHIO -- Former WNEP-TV reporter Jim Renick is back behind bars, charged with obstruction of justice after he was arrested at a boys swim meet in Ohio.

Parents called police after they saw the convicted sex offender taking pictures of the boys in a restricted area.

Investigators say he has been spotted at other swim meets in Ohio and found more than 500 pictures of children at Renick's home.

In the 90's, Renick served prison time for molesting boys in Lackawanna and Luzerne Counties.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s

6 comments