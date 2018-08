Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STERLING, Pa. -- Flames forced guests out of a hotel Friday night in Wayne County.

Crews were called to the Comfort Inn along Twin Rocks Road in Sterling around 9 p.m.

No one was injured but the building had to be evacuated.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the fire started in a laundry room and was put out quickly.

A fire marshal is investigating the fire in Wayne County.