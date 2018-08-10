CVS Nasal Spray Recalled Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

Posted 8:13 am, August 10, 2018, by , Updated at 08:12AM, August 10, 2018

If you bought nasal spray at CVS, make sure to check your medicine cabinet.

Bottles of CVS Health 12-hour Sinus Relief nasal mist are being recalled.

Officials say it could be contaminated with a bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, that could make people sick.

According to the food and drug administration, it could be deadly for people with cystic fibrosis or some immune disorders.

If you have that spray, throw it out or return it to CVS.

So far, there have been no reports of illness associated with the nasal spray.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s