CVS Nasal Spray Recalled Over Possible Bacteria Contamination

If you bought nasal spray at CVS, make sure to check your medicine cabinet.

Bottles of CVS Health 12-hour Sinus Relief nasal mist are being recalled.

Officials say it could be contaminated with a bacteria, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, that could make people sick.

According to the food and drug administration, it could be deadly for people with cystic fibrosis or some immune disorders.

If you have that spray, throw it out or return it to CVS.

So far, there have been no reports of illness associated with the nasal spray.