Cheering on the Team from Tunkhannock

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TUNKHANNOCK, Pa. -- Lots of excitement at Bogey's Grill as people dressed up in their orange and black to cheer on the Tunkhannock girl's softball team competing in their third game at the Little League Softball World Series in Oregon.

"It's amazing, it's great for the community and everyone has been so wonderful," said Kelly Kozlansky.

Close to 300 people turned out for the watch party and people say with every game, the town pride gets stronger and stronger.

"You can't really even put it into words. It's just such an amazing feeling what all these girls have done, the coaches have done, the town backing them up," said Kozlansky.

Even though there are hundreds of people attended, you won't see a parent in the crowd. A GoFundMe page raised more than $40,000 to send them to the games.

"Everybody just made small donations. On the GoFundMe page it was everywhere from $13 to $500 I saw," said Becky Talcott.

And people from all over are rallying around these girls.

"I've seen people from other countries that used to be from Tunkhannock that are rooting these girls on," said Brad Talcott.

"They're representing the whole east coast but they just want to go out and play ball," said Jamie Hobbs.

Kendra Schultz sees the players all the time as a varsity softball pitcher at Tunkhannock High School and she says if she could send one message to the girls, it would be this.

"Just have fun. You're a kid, you can do whatever you want. This is amazing. You'll never forget this and it's just all about making these amazing memories," said Schultz.

Even though the girls from Tunkhannock lost Friday night to Tennesse, they're not eliminated from the Softball World Series.

They'll be back at it again on Saturday against Washington.