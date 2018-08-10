× Bloomsburg Nationals Takes Over Fairgrounds

BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — If you are a fan of classic cars, the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds is where you want to be.

For $8, you can check out hundreds of vehicles.

“I would say there’s probably over 500. And there are all kinds, street rods, classics, old ones, a good mixture,” Paul Reichart said.

The three-day event is run by Bloomsburg Nationals, a nonprofit organization. Phil Yearick came from the State College area to look at the cars.

“I like Chevrolets, but it doesn’t have to be a Chevrolet it can be anything. It can be a Dodge. I just looked at this station wagon. It’s probably the ugliest car here but it grabbed my eye,” Phil Yearick said.

“We always enjoy this show and it’s close to home,” Ed Williams said.

Bloomsburg Nationals gives people a chance to show off their cars.

“A lot of people come and look at your vehicle and see how it looks. Mine has been in a shed for 15 years and this is the first time it’s been out,” Gary Crawford said.

“This is the only show we go to. We like coming here and hanging out for the weekend and just having a good time,” Ray Fessler said.

Something people are happy about, is all proceeds from Bloomsburg Nationals are split between five charities.

The Bloomsburg Nationals car show runs through Sunday at the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds.