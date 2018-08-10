At Least Four Killed in Canada Shooting

Posted 8:11 am, August 10, 2018, by and , Updated at 08:10AM, August 10, 2018

NEW BRUNSWICK, Can. — At least four people have been killed in a shooting in Canada, police said Friday in a tweet.

The shooting took place in Fredericton, the capital of New Brunswick.

CNN network partner CTV, citing police, reported that “the incident is ‘ongoing’.” It occurred in the Brookside Drive area of the city, police said.

“The public is asked to avoid the area and stay in their homes with doors locked at this time for their safety,” Fredericton police said.

New Brunswick, in eastern Canada, is one of the nation’s Maritime provinces.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

