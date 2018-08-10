× 16 To The Rescue: Polka Dot

Polka Dot is a sweet, one-year-old deaf pit bull mix with Haven to Home Rescue in the Milton area.

Volunteers say this little lady, is the sweetest thing.

“She’s so sweet. she’s cuddly. she wants to give you kisses. she wants to be the center of attention but in a very affectionate way. Not in an overbearing kind of way,” said Angela Cooper.

Due to her being deaf and getting easily spooked, Polka Dot will need a home without small children. She will also need to have laid-back fur siblings.

“She does need a home, if it’s going to be with other dogs, with older dogs, who are a little bit more submissive because she does like to steal toys from other dogs,” said Cooper.

Polka Dot enjoys cooling off in her kiddie pool and taking strolls around the neighborhood.

She can be very active at times but other times she can be a couch potato.”

She had some training and does know basic commands already.

“You have to meet her to appreciate the sweetness. She is such a good little girl.

Polka Dot hopes her forever family is out there because this cuddle bug has a lot of love and wiggles to give.

“When you meet her, you will definitely fall in love with her because she’s a pretty laid back little girl,” said Cooper.

Interested in adopting Polka Dot? Check out Haven To Home’s website for more information.