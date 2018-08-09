Wyoming Valley Conference Media Day

Posted 7:02 pm, August 9, 2018, by

Wyoming Area should double their win total of four from last season.  Dallas and Berwick should be tough of defense.  Williamsport welcomes back Running Back Treyson Potts who missed all of last season with a knee injury.  While, Hazleton Area has their best team in ten seasons.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

