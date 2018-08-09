× Wet and Dry Weather Perfect for Growing Sweet Corn

CHESNUTHILL TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Rows and rows of corn stalks fill this section of Heckman Orchards near Effort.

Farmer and owner Lynn Heckman says it’s shaping up to be a good season.

“For us early on when it was dry we were irrigating this corn you’re looking at right here and then we got ten inches of rain in one week and that was good for every crop we grow but the corn has plenty of water now and it’s good,” said Lynn Heckman, Heckman Orchards.

Lynn says for sweet corn, some wet days and some dry humid days are the best conditions for growing this crop.

He says the weather over the last few weeks has really helped.

“We plant every week so we have fresh stuff coming in all the time and yep, that’s all we do,” said Heckman.

Every morning, dozens of ears of corn are picked up on the hill and brought right down here to the farm stand for people to buy.

“It’s great. It really is. They have really good corn and really good everything,” said Diane Hinez, Wyoming.

Jeff Patascher from Effort says he comes to Heckman Orchards to buy his corn around this time every year.

“I love it and the later in the season, he sweeter it gets,” said Jeff Patascher, Effort.

Farmers say the sweet corn season runs through September.