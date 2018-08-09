Video Shows Moment Hospitalized Teen Is Shoved From Bridge Into River

Yacolt, WA — A teenager in Washington state is recovering after being shoved off a bridge.

She fell more than sixty feet into the river below and now has five broken ribs and a punctured lung, according to KATU.

“Recovery is going to be slow with her ribs and her chest, so we’re still at the hospital and we don’t see any hopes of leaving today anyway,” the girl’s mother, Genelle Holgerson, told KATU.

“I was told this was over 60 feet. The doctors told me that at half that it’s just about the way you fall so if she would have fell a different way she could have broke her neck been paralyzed — they see that a lot where she could have died.”

It happened at the Moulton Falls Footbridge near Yacolt in Clark County.

Jumping off the bridge is illegal, and just hearing the girl’s impact, you understand why.

Now, her mother wants the culprit to come forward.

“She should probably just turn herself in, realize what she did was wrong. This is not okay. She could have killed my daughter.”

While her daughter recovers and comes to grips with what happened.

“She doesn’t want to know the full extent of injuries, so she’s really focused on feeling better and getting out of pain.”

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident.