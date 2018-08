Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO -- You never know what can happen during live sports, but this was definitely a surprise.

In the video, you see umpire Bruce Dreckman in the dugout with New York Yankees trainer Steve Donohue.

Dreckman had a giant moth stuck in his ear canal - that's right, a moth.

The moth was still very much alive when he pulled it out.

This all happened during the ninth inning of Wednesday night's game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox.