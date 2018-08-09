× Recruiting Future Firefighters at Summer Camp

DANVILLE, Pa. — Most of the fire companies from Montour County were at Danville Area Middle School on Route 11 on Wednesday but they were not putting out a fire.

Instead, they were leading a three-day summer camp for children.

It’s called “Fire Camp,” and it is in its ninth year.

Campers learn the ins and outs of what it takes to be a firefighter.

When Newswatch 16 stopped by, the kids were learning how to use the hose.

“It teaches us how to be safe in the smoke, to be low instead of high because the heat absorbs when it goes higher,” said Norah Foust of Danville.

Since the number of volunteer firefighters is on the decline, fire companies around here hope this camp will get kids interested at a young age.

The camp is free and runs through Friday at Danville Area Middle School.